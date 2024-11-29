Sandy Maxx is joined by “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin and creator of the one person stage show “Yippee Ki Yay: A Parody Celebration of Die Hard”, Richard Marsh.

Other guests include Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Al Pitrelli, Flamenco Nutcracker creator Kerensa DeMars, ‘Twas The Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil Artistic Director Alison Crawford, and Milwaukee Krampusnacht festival director Tea Krulos.

Learn about the tradition of Advent Calendars, find out where to get your Nutcracker fixes in Wisconsin and where to see “The Godfather” on the big screen.