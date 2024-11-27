Put a little — or a lot of — twinkle and shine into your holiday plans at a Wisconsin light display. Communities go all out hosting impressive displays of colorful lights, sound and decorations. Here’s to taking in the lights of the season.

A double dose of holiday splendor in Oshkosh (Winnebago County)

Plan a trip to Oshkosh in the coming weeks for two fantastic ways to enjoy the season.Start by visiting the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights.

The drive-through display winds around the EAA Grounds and features hundreds of thousands of lights.You’ll be wowed by tons of trees filled with lights, decorative scenes, animated displays and more.The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights kicks off Friday, Nov. 29, and is open daily through New Year’s Eve.

Then, soak in another seasonal sight at the Paine Art Center & Gardens for the Nutcracker in the Castle.This annual event transforms the Paine into scenes from the classical story.

The ornate, former mansion is filled with elaborately decorated Christmas trees, massive nutcrackers and more.Either take a self-guided tour of the property or join for the guided tour where ballet dancers bring the story to life.The Nutcracker in the Castle runs until Jan. 6.

Holiday lights and shopping in Green Bay (Brown County)

This holiday season, visit Green Bay to wander gardens aglow in light.The Garden of Lights event takes over the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Fantastical light displays depict animals and nature, such as an impressive tunnel of color known as the caterpillar, while other displays are shining pieces of artwork.

Leisurely stroll the grounds or take in the colorful display from a different perspective on a wagon ride.The Garden of Lights is open weekends and select weekdays from Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 30.

Time up you visit for more holiday charm at the Christkindlmarket on Broadway.The German-style holiday market returns to Green Bay’s Broadway neighborhood this year.

You’ll discover a magical setting on Friday and Saturday nights through Dec. 21. Vendors sell locally crafted goods that make for the perfect gift.You’ll also enjoy holiday programming and hot food and drinks to stay warm.

A massive display of lights along the Mississippi (La Crosse County)

A grand spectacle has been delighting visitors to La Crosse for three decades.The La Crosse Rotary Lights is a trip-worthy destination to visit this holiday season.

More than 3 million lights cast a glow over the entire Riverside Park. Take in the display on foot or by car. On select nights, you can even dazzle at the display on a carriage ride.Revel in more fun at the park by roasting s’mores over bonfires and visiting Santa and a few of his reindeer.The La Crosse Rotary Lights are on display Friday, Nov. 29, to New Year’s Eve.

Warm up after the lights by dining at Hmong’s Golden Egg Rolls.This restaurant prepares authentic Hmong dishes that are full of flavors from Southeast Asia.Choose from meals like Hmong-style sausage served with sticky rice or a bowl of steamy pho, which is perfect for those cooler nights.And of course, you need to try the Hmong-style egg rolls that are deep-fried to perfection and served with a sweet and sour sauce.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com