MILWAUKEE – The Green Bay Packers were out for revenge against the team that ended their season last year, and that’s exactly what they accomplished in front of the home crowd, dismantling the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 to secure their eighth win of the season.

Led by Josh Jacobs, who carried the ball 26 times for 106 yards and matched a career-high with three rushing touchdowns, the Packers were dominant. Jordan Love also had a solid day, passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The key stat for Love: zero turnovers, marking the first time that has occurred this season.

On Monday, WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide cracked open the microphones to break this one down and celebrate another Packers victory, their second consecutive win.

“Where would this Green Bay Packers team be without their offseason free agent class? Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs are massive reasons why we are where we are.”

UP NEXT: The 8-3 Packers will welcome the 5-6 Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game weekly, providing expert insights and analysis.