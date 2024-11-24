After three close finishes in a row, the Green Bay Packers cursed to a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers turned to Josh Jacobs early and often and it paid off for the Packers as Jacobs ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Jordan Love added two touchdown passes as the Packers went 5-5 in the redzone after struggling there often this season.

The Defense forced three turnovers in the game including Xavier McKinney’s seventh interception of the season and they held Christian McCaffrey to 31 yards on 11 carries.

It will be a short week for the Packers as they host the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Night.