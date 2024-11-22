MILWAUKEE – America’s largest operating model railroad show is back in Wisconsin this weekend, and it’s at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

“We always advertise (ages) 2-92,” show manager Bill Grove tells WTMJ’S Wis. Morning News. That said, it’s the kids that make it special, “The smiles. Absolutely. When kids walk in they see the vastness and the trains. There’s a Thomas the Tank Engine riding train.”

Thomas is new this year, along with the location. The show is staged on two floors of the newly renovated and expanded Baird Center. The Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center has been the site for the annual fall show for years, but Grove says it’s great to be downtown. “There’s restaurants, easier access to hotels for the people that come in from out of town. It just makes it an overall better experience for everybody.”

Tickets: https://www.train-fest.com/