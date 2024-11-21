Police are investigating what prompted a man to attempt to open a cabin door during a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Flight anxiety can be a debilitating condition, according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen Lada.

“I am not saying what this guy did was acceptable. But I am sympathetic to someone who is obviously struggling in that environment,” Lada told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

Lada, a frequent air traveler, explained airline flights can activate her claustrophobia and prompt a panic attack.

“I’ve learned how to stave off my own (anxiety) but sometimes I need help,” she explained. “I need water, I need ice. Sometimes I need to stand near the front of the plane where there is more space.”

There are spots on the body that can “override” the system, according to Lada.

“Ice on my neck, my wrists. Drinking water helps. Talking to others helps,” she said. “That can override the panic attack.”

