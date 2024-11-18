MILWAUKEE – After what seemed to be the first loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday at Solider Field, the Green Bay Packers blocked the potential game-winning field goal from Cairo Santos as time expired as they held on for the 20 to 19 win, marking their eleventh-straight win over their divisional rivals.

Despite an interception in the first half, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a solid game following the team’s bye-week, completing 13 of 17 total passes for 261 yards, and one touchdown.

Josh Jacobs was a key piece to the team’s 7th win of the season. He carried the ball eighteen times for seventy-six yards, including one touchdown.

On Monday, WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi, and Brandon Sneide cracked the microphones open to break this one down, and celebrate another Packers victory.

“Despite winning their seventh game of the year, the good news, despite a lot of noise around this team, they have played maybe one great game all year. The best is yet to come.”

