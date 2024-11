Giannis missed a potential game winning shot as time expired and the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Hornets 115-114. The game had a controversial finish as Giannis was called for a foul with seven seconds to go on a play were it looked like Ball slipped while driving to the basket. Ball nailed two free throws to put the Hornets up 115-114 and Giannis shot missed at the buzzer. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the loss in Bucks Talk.