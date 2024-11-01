It’s that time of year again. Time to complain about a time change.

Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend. Clocks are set back one hour early this Sunday morning, Nov. 3rd. We’ll live under a Standard Time regime until the second weekend in March. On March 9th, we ‘spring ahead’ and return to Daylight Saving Time.

Can we all agree that this doesn’t have to be that big of deal?

I must admit, I often roll my eyes when I hear how difficult it is to adjust to a time change. The ‘over the top’ stories tell us there are more heart attacks and strokes, there will be hundreds of car crashes, etc. after a time change!

Goodness.. imagine traveling to the West Coast. That must REALLY be a struggle when falling back TWO hours..!

Anyway… enjoy the winter months, Wisconsin!