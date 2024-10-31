WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an “Everyday Hero” as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Daytona Beach, Florida, a woman called 911 pretending to be ordering a pizza. The woman was under duress and needed help immediately, as reported by wsvn.com.

“Yeah, I would like to order a pizza,” said the victim.

“You don’t know, you don’t know your location,” said a 911 operator.

“No, basically I’m stuck here. Won’t take me back home,” said the victim.

Law enforcement was able to find the woman’s location while the man was on top of her.

“I am so proud. Number one, of our victim for having the wherewithal and keep her wits. As they were able to get that information to our communication folks. Our communication folks for being able to decipher what was going on and use technology to put us, the deputies, in the general area of where she was. And then obviously you can see the deputies’ response and taking this scumbag into custody,” said Sheriff Michael Chitwood.

