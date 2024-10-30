The good news is, the groin injury suffered by Packers Quarterback Jordan Love during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars doesn’t appear to be major.

The potentially bad news is that Love may not be available for this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

““Take it one day at a time and see where he’s at by the end of the week,” according to Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFleur following Wednesday’s practice in which Love did not participate. “He’s moving around better.”

Asked if Love could start without the practicing this week, LaFleur’s one-word answer was, “Potentially.”

While Sunday’s week-9 clash at Lambeau is a mid-season battle for NFC North division supremacy, the long-term health of Love is most critical.

“The Packers are 6-2, the Lions are 6-1. It’s not that this game’s not important, but is it more important to have him play in hopes of winning this game at the risk of him doing further significant damage to that groin injury and now suddenly he’s missing two, three, four games after the bye week?” A question posed by ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde.

“That to me is what they have to weigh in their decision whether to play or not,” Wilde added.

Hear the complete conversation regarding Love, the Packers, and their week-9 matchup against the Lions below.

“Flanner’s Football Fix” is presented by Flanner’s Home Entertainment.

Packers vs. Lions At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 104-76-7

All-time, at home (regular season): 61-29-4 (35-15-3 at Lambeau)

Green Bay has won the last three regular season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 62-29-0, .681; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Dan Campbell: 35-34-1, .507; (2-1 postseason); 5th NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 2-4 vs. Campbell

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 6-4 vs. Lions; Campbell 4-2 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet