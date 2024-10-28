As the Packers prepare for a big match-up with the first place Detroit Lions next Sunday at Lambeau Field, the question on every fans’ mind is: how severe is quarterback Jordan Love’s groin injury? Love was injured during the Packers win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s definitely an issue,” said Packers HoFer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. Tauscher injured his groin during his career and missed four weeks.

“The good news is: Love was able to play after the injury,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “(The Packers) will figure out how badly it’s strained. There is a bye coming up (after the Lions game).”

The Lions game is an important game, but Tauscher thinks the bye week will play a role.

“The bye week will factor into (the decision-making process),” he said. “This is a monster game, but you saw what back-up Malik Willis was able to do.

Willis came into the game in the 3rd quarter, going 4/5 with 56 yards and a TD. A big throw to Jayden Reed late in the game helped set up the game-winning Field Goal.