MILWAUKEE — In-person voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin. The milestone comes two weeks before Election Day.

“It’s go time,” said Trent Miner, president of the Wisconsin County Clerks Association. “You can go to the clerk’s office and cast your ballot.”

Every community is different with the times available.

“It’s going to feel very much like a mini-election day,” Miner told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The same processes hold true. You’ll show your photo ID, state your name and address, you’ll get your ballot. [The big difference is,] you’re going to seal the ballot in an absentee envelope. It’ll be held in the clerk’s office safe until Election Day.”

When asked whether clerks prefer early voting rather than waiting until Tuesday, Nov. 5th, Wood responded: “We just want you to vote. We don’t care how you do it, just get out and vote.”

