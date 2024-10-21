MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers secured a last-second win thanks to their newest addition, kicker Brandon McManus, who nailed a 45-yard field goal as time expired, sealing a 24-22 victory in front of the home crowd while wearing the new “Winter Warning” uniforms.

On Monday, WTMJ’s Brandon Sneide and Steve Scaffidi discussed the good, the bad, and the ugly of the team’s performance in front of another Green Bay sellout.

Jordan Love passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Josh Jacobs caught the first receiving touchdown of his career and also added 76 yards on 12 carries.

“This was a great football game between two really good teams…”

However, the real story of the game was the Green Bay defense. The Packers held Houston’s C.J. Stroud to just 86 passing yards, marking a career-low for him.

With this victory, the Packers have now won three consecutive games, improving to 5-2. They’ll head down to Jacksonville next week to take on the (2-5) Jaguars.

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game weekly, providing expert insights and analysis.