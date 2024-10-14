UPDATE at 2pm on Monday, October 14: The Slinger School District says that the sweep of the school buildings is complete, and that law enforcement has given the buildings the “all clear”. They are also working with the FBI as the investigation continues.

Update at 2pm from the Slinger School District

UPDATE at 12:53pm on Monday, October 14: Slinger School District officials say that reunification for students has been completed at the Middle School, and that sweeps of the school buildings continue.

The district continues to update parents via their website.

Update to parents from the Slinger School District at 12:15pm.

SLINGER – A bomb threat prompted school officials to dismiss students early, the district said Monday.

In a letter to parents, the Slinger School District said students at Slinger High School received a social media post indicating a bomb threat targeting the high school. No other schools in the district were targeted.

While the threat was not considered credible, the district said it is acting out of an abundance of caution.

“We will be dismissing Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary School students early, and the building will undergo a thorough sweep by law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety,” the note said.

All elementary students will be transported to Slinger Middle School, where parents can pick them up, the district said.