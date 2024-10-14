MILWAUKEE — Behind four touchdown passes, including two to Romeo Doubs who returned to play following his week five suspension, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers took care of business on a rainy, fall-like Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, soaring past the Cardinals for a 34-13 victory. This win improves their record to 4-2 on the season as well as their second-strtaight win.

In addition to Love’s standout performance, the Packers defense also made a significant impact on the game, creating three fumble recoveries and bringing their season total to 17—just shy of last year’s total of 18.

On Monday, Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide shared their takeaways from the game, discussing the good, the not-so-good, and what the team needs to focus on moving forward in what has been the league’s toughest division so far, boasting the best scoring differential.

“I think the best team in the division right now is the Green Bay Packers. They have the best quarterback, and their defense leads the league in takeaways. That’s a formula for success.”

