MILWAUKEE — Diane Foley, Mother of the late war correspondent and respected Journalist James Foley, along with Tom Durkin James Foley’s best friend joined us on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Diane shared why her son loved Milwaukee, Marquette, his friends family and journalism. Click the player above to listen to more.

James Foley, was captured and held hostage not once but twice. The second time was in Syria in 2012. He was brutally murdered by isis terrorists in Syria in August of 2014. He was 40 years old.

We are honoring his lasting legacy of this wonderful man with the music he loved. The Jammin For Jimmy event is happening Saturday, October 12 starting ay 7 p.m. Click here to get tickets at the Bo Deans concert live at the Pabst: https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/jamming-for-jimmy-2024