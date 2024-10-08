MILWAUKEE – Cybersecurity awareness is up. More and more people/corporations/organizations are prepared to deal with an attack, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.

“From a preparedness perspective, more (businesses) are mindful and prepared,” SysLogic CEO Tina Chang told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “The problem is: the rate of attack is going up. So, while we have better numbers in preparedness, we’re seeing a growing number of cyber security attacks and growing impact of financial dollars.”

Earlier this year, the FBI said it has used “joint, sequenced operations” to counter ever-evolving cyber threats, including ransomware.

“The FBI is saying ‘We all play a part in national security,'” Chang said.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness month. SysLogic is hosting its fifth annual CyberSecurity Summit on Friday, Oct. 11th.

