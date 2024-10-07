Forty three minutes. For forty three minutes, Mark Shapiro and Moshe Katz viewed images of rape, murder, and kidnapping, that occurred on October 7, 2023. “A chance for people to come together,” Shapiro told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Monday. “A main reason is to bear witness to what’s happened.”

Israeli Defense Forces assembled the video from security cameras, and even Hamas sources. It was screened recently in Milwaukee to a select group invited to view it. Moshe Katz reflected on his decision to watch the painful images. “There is a level of this that is, sheerly irrational to go see it. There’s no real logic, rational reason to say I need to see this. But there’s a side in me that kind of won over that said, you need to bear witness.”

Katz has visited Israel five times since the terror attack. In the film, he recognized a place he’d been. A bomb shelter near a bus stop. “I saw the remnants on the wall. I saw the bullet holes,” he explained. “I saw the bomb shrapnel, but seeing it with people inside of it, and seeing the actual grenade go inside and blow people up, it was one of those things, it was jarring. That’s the bearing witness. It’s one thing to see the results. It’s another thing to actually see it… “

Shapiro suggested the anniversary of the attack offered an opportunity to revisit with clarity what happened that day. “Hamas is a terrorist group. They were so proud of what they’d done, they filmed it. They celebrated it. They posted it.” Shapiro explained it’s exceedingly rare for Israeli Officials to share video from these types of attacks. “The thought that Israel has never ever shown any of this in the past. They have always said, we’re not going to empower the terrorists by showing their work.”

Additionally, Shapiro addressed the increased calls from around the world for an end to the fighting in Gaza. “There was a peace plan in place. There was a ceasefire. Everyone keeps talking about there being a need for a ceasefire. There was one. It was on October 6th.”

"This is a far from binary issue"

