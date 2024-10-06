WAUKESHA – A man was in custody and two law enforcement officers were injured after an hours-long standoff between Waukesha Police and the suspect on Saturday. Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Moreland Blvd on Saturday afternoon, TMJ4 News reported.

A caller told police the suspect was “threatening to kill her and choked her,” according to police.

Police said no weapons were displayed during the incident, but the caller also told police that the suspect did have access to a firearm.

The victim suffered minor injuries, as did two officers.

The scene was cleared Saturday night.

