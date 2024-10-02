A trend among America’s youngest workers now has a generationally appropriate nickname as well. “Conscious Unbossing” is defined as turning down workplace promotions typically due to a desire to avoid management responsibilities.

Local business consulting firm, LAK Group in Brookfield, confirms developing leaders is a problem for many companies. “They give them a coffee mug, say you’ve been promoted. Read this book and on Monday, boom. You’re a leader. They don’t spend the time to develop them,” said LAK President and Managing Partner, Michael Grubich. What he sees is young workers, offered a chance at advancement and even higher pay, but deterred by what they’ve seen in the workplace. “They will act based on the experiences they’ve had. That younger generation really values coaching and mentorship, those types of programs in organizations,” Grubich tells WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “If they don’t have it, then they get disconnected from what leadership really is or what it takes to be in that next level role in an organization.”

While employers continue to complain about Generation Z not being prepared for the workplace, Grubich believes this is a separate issue. He contends companies can do a better job supporting young leaders, by acknowledging their strengths. “Assessing what are their aspirations. What do they want to do? In organizations you can create dual career paths, those on the leadership path, and those that are on the path of becoming just a great, technical expert. Find out what people want, what’s their true purpose, and help them get there,” Grubich said.

“Realistic and practical,” is how Grubich defines these young workers, though he hears so often complaints that they’re lazy. “All the generations, I’m generation X, we always like to knock on the generations below us… but I think they have it right here.”

Grubich has written multiple books on the workplace, including “Leadership on Purpose.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: