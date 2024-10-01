MILWAUKEE — With the general Presidential election mere weeks away, John Mercure, and Julia Fello took a deep look into the implications of the recent decision from the Wisconsin appeals court that allowed RFK Jr.’s name to remain on the ballot for the November 5th election.

To get a broader sense of what this could mean, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News was joined by Marquette University’s Charles Franklin, a polling expert, as they explored whether this development will have a positive, negative, or neutral impact on the upcoming general election in November. Franklin discussed the trajectory Kennedy has been going in recent months, stating, “his support has been dwindling…”

Franklin also provided an update into what his polling was showing in the race for the Senate between incumbent, Tammy Baldwin, and challenger, Eric Hovde, saying “We see a fairly close lead, with Baldwin holding a small lead.”

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.