The Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 6-0 tonight. It was a pitching duo between Mets starter Jose Quintana and Brewers opener Jared Koenig and Tobias Myers until the bottom of the forth when Joey Ortiz hit a two run RBI single to make it 2-0. It stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the eighth when the Brewers pushed four runs across the plate to make it 6-0. The Brewers pitching ended up striking out 11 Mets hittes in the shutout win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win, talked potential playoff matchups, and brought you the highlights in Brewers Extra Innings.