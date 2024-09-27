Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Burnett County, Wisconsin: Ryan Beierman and his 12-year-old son, Owen, were bear hunting earlier this month. While tracking a wounded bear Owen had shot earlier in the day, Beierman was attacked by the animal.

“All I could see were claws and teeth,” Beierman told WTMJ’s Jessica Tighe and Greg Matzek on Wis. Midday News.

Beierman was severely injured in the attack, and only lived to tell about it thanks to Owen, who calmly fired a fatal shot while the bear was on top of his father.

“He was calm through the whole (ordeal), it was amazing,” Beierman told WTMJ.

Thank you Owen for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

