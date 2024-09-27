In autumn, the journey can be the destination. Cruising through a canopy of color delights the senses as Wisconsin’s landscape takes on hues of gold, orange and crimson. Here’s to driving through a kaleidoscope of color.

Plan out your road trip using the Fall Color Report

Do you want to catch the most vibrant fall colors for a road trip?Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report is the perfect resource to do just that.The interactive map keeps you informed on the status of changing leaves all around Wisconsin.You’ll learn where colors are peaking so you can road trip where the awe of autumn is on full display.

Wind through the Driftless region on Highway 95

Discover the backcountry of the Driftless region on Highway 95 this fall.Between Fountain City and Neillsville, journey along 77 miles of highway surrounded by forests and farmland.The road winds through the valleys of the Driftless. You’ll be awed by the surrounding colors with each turn you take or hilltop you crest.

Start your trip in Fountain City by dining with dragons at the Monarch Public House.With roots stretching back to 1894, this establishment claims the title of the oldest continually operating tavern in Wisconsin.Statues and depictions of dragons create a mythical ambiance at the Monarch.You’ll savor traditional Irish dishes, along with classic pub fare.

Once you’ve made it to Neillsville, visit The Highground Veterans Memorial Park.As the name implies, the hilltop park provides sweeping views of the color-washed countryside and tributes to Wisconsin’s Vietnam War veterans.

Head to Hayward for a host of fall color (Sawyer County)

It’s a chose-your-own-adventure situation for color cruising in the Hayward Lakes area.Visitors can pick from six self-guided routes to take in the autumn scenery of the Northwoods. They range from 45 miles to 73 miles long.

One particularly popular road you should visit is Highway 77, which runs through the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.The pops of yellow, orange and red stand out against the green shades of the forest pines.

After the drive, swing into Angry Minnow Brewing Company for crafted beers.The brick building that houses the brewery was built by a lumber baron in 1889.In contemporary times, you’ll savor seasonal brews that are best enjoyed in the fall.

A close-to-home cruise on the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive

Just outside the Milwaukee area, the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive promises beauty, views and good times.The 115-mile route crosses through six counties, starting at Whitewater Lake in the south and reaching Elkhart Lake in the north.

It bobs and weaves through stretches of forests rich in color.Picnic areas, parks and trails, and scenic overlooks dot the drive.Make a pitstop at Parnell Tower for an elevated view 60 feet above the forest floor.On a clear day, you can see as far as 25 miles.Holy Hill is also another fantastic option for sightseeing.The nearly 100-year-old church is situated on top of a glacial hill for panoramic views.

When you’re ready to eat, visit The Copper Dock near Hubertus.They put a fresh spin on fine dining.Unique dishes like honey-breaded chicken loin strips and a grilled grouper Reuben sandwich complement fine-dining classics like steak and seafood.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com