MILWAUKEE – The Brewers playoff picture is both clearer, and more chaotic Friday. The math no longer works out for the Crew to claim one of the top two seeds in the National League playoffs, so we now know they will play in the Wild Card round beginning Tuesday at American Family Field. We do not know what time first pitch will be set, nor do we even know whom the Brewers will play, “Somebody’s going to finish last in the wildcard, and that team will play us,” Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger, told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Friday.

Indeed. The Brewers as the Division Champion with the most losses, will play host to the last Wild Card team in the post season. At this point it could be the New York Mets, the Arizona Diamondbacks, or the Atlanta Braves. “We’ll deal with whatever card we’re dealt,” said Schlesinger, who believes Major League Baseball is likely to assign the Brewers an earlier start time on Tuesday. “Game times are still being vetted. I would still think that we’re going to be a late afternoon, early evening game… which is obviously more convenient for the fans who work and want to come to the game,” Schlesinger said.

The Brewers could host as many as three games in this Wild Card round. The team expects all games to sell out, though Schlesinger said there are still some tickets available. “You can’t take for granted being in the post season every year. It’s special times,” he said.

The Mets are in town for the final regular season series at American Family Field this weekend. Fan appreciation night Saturday will send fans home with vouchers for free tickets next season, and one fan will even win a car. It could also precede a wild several days for New York’s National League team.

Schlesinger indicated the Mets are scheduled to play a double header in Atlanta on Monday. Games earlier this week between the two were canceled due to weather, principally Hurricane Helene which roared ashore Friday morning. “The hurricane is definitely causing some interesting repercussions this weekend and Monday, so we’ll see how it plays out,” Schlesinger discussed.

One scenario would be the Mets finishing their series Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee and then flying to Atlanta. They could end up playing two against the Braves, qualify as the 6th seed in the playoffs, and then fly back to face the Brewers in Milwaukee once again on Tuesday.

