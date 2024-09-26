MILWAUKEE – With just days left in the MLB regular season, the playoff scenario remained foggy for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers were expected to host a wild-card series at American Family Field starting next Tuesday, but thanks to Hurricane Helene, the team may not know their match-up until Monday night.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are expected to play a double-header on Monday, due to inclement weather postponing two games this week.

The Mets would fly to Atlanta after playing a weekend series against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

“I’ve heard some dooms day scenarios for (the Mets),” Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “They could play in tree different time zones (Milwaukee, Atlanta, & San Diego) in 54 hours.”

Arnold wasn’t concerned about potentially not knowing who the Crew will play until the day before the team’s first round playoff series begins.

“We’re going to be prepared for our opponent whoever it is,” he said. “Right now, we’re focused on ourselves. We want to line up our pitching.”

Chourio and Yount

The rise of 20-year-old Jackson Chourio has reminded many fans of another “Kid” they used to root for: Brewers legend Robin Yount.

“We did an interview (for MLB) at a restaurant in town. I’m extremely impressed by the young man,” Yount told Wis. Morning News during the Brewers Playoff Prep Rally earlier this month. It was the first time the two had met, the hall-of-famer told WTMJ.

That interview was produced by MLB Network and posted on Thursday.

“It’s really cool seeing Jackson and Robin bounce back and forth and talk about their experiences,” Arnold said. “Chourio’s got that same pedigree (that Yount had as a player).”

The @Brewers are NL Central champs for the third time in four years and right in the middle of it all is 20-year-old Jackson Chourio 💫



— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2024

The end of an era in Oakland

The Oakland Athletics will play the team’s final game in Oakland on Thursday. Arnold grew up rooting for the A’s.

“I do have some friends going to the (final) game. I hope they don’t take any seats with them,” Arnold joked. “It’ll be a cool experience.”

