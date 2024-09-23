MILWAUKEE –After arriving in Green Bay less than a month ago, quarterback Malik Willis, acquired for a seventh-round pick from Tennessee, put the team on his arm and legs in a commanding 30-14 win on the road.

Willis, who stepped in for the injured Jordan Love for the second straight week, led the way with 202 passing yards and one touchdown, along with 73 rushing yards and another touchdown.

“If you ever doubted head coach Matt LaFleur, after Sunday, if you haven’t already, I don’t know if anything will ever change ypour mind. This roster is so good, and we need to credit (General Manager) Brian Gutekunst,.

The Packers’ defense also stepped up, recording three takeaways and eight total sacks.

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide broke down the Week 3 win over the Titans and looked ahead to a Week 4 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings coming to town.

“I’m just not sold on the Minnesota Vikings just yet…”

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game every week, providing expert insights and analysis.