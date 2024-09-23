MILWAUKEE — We Energies has confirmed to WTMJ that a vehicle crashed into a fence at their substation near W Derby Pl & W Appleton Ave on the northwest side of Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. Officials confirmed that there was no damage to their official equipment and no power outages were caused by the crash.

The circumstances surrounding this crash remain unclear and We Energies crews are actively working on repairing the fence. Details regarding who crashed into the fence or why are unclear at this stage of the process.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.