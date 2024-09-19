Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Creve Couer, Illinois, high school freshman Stephanie Paluska was riding her bicycle when she lost control, crashing the bike on the street. Pulaska was severely injured, suffering from a ruptured femoral artery in her leg. Thankfully, Bradly Kupris was nearby. The carpenter had wrapped up a job at a home nearby when he heard commotion outside.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Kupris quickly packed compressed gauze on the wound and reapplied pressure, essentially doing a push up on the wound and holding it for about 15 minutes. Her life, in those minutes, was literally in his hands.

