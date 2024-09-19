MILWAUKEE – Wednesday was a late night for Brewers Senior Vice President Matt Arnold.

“It’s foggy and I feel like I got hit by a truck, but that’s fine,” Arnold laughed while joining WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “I’m feeling great. To be able to win that game in walk-off fashion capped off (a great day).”

The Brewers walked off the Phillies hours after clinching their second consecutive NL Central Division championship when the Chicago Cubs lost to the Oakland A’s on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m so proud of our coaches, our players, and our staff,” Arnold gushed. “We have a really special club.”

The good news for Arnold, he doesn’t have to play on Thursday. But the team will be back at it for the stretch run, which begins Thursday night against the Diamondbacks at American Family Field.

“Murphy gave us a midnight curfew (Wednesday night),” Arnold explained. “I’m sure everybody adhered to that. *laughs* Really cool moment and cool season. (But we’ve got more to do. Hopefully more to come!”

