After a thrilling 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field, the Packers (1-1) hit the road Sunday to square off against another opponent from the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans (0-2).

With Jordan Love sidelined with a knee injury, backup quarterback, Malik Willis earned his first career win as a starter completing 12-14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The big question in Green Bay: Will Willis be under center against a Titans team that traded him to the Packers August 26th?

Head Coach, Matt LaFleur indicated on Monday that Love would need to practice this week in order to play on Sunday. According to reports out of Green Bay, Love went through stretching and early drill work at Wednesday’s practice with a sleeve on his left leg. It’s the first time Love practiced with the team since his injury in a week-1 loss to the Eagles.

🚨 Jordan Love has returned to practice 🚨



Went through stretch and all the early drills with a sleeve on his left leg. The first time he’s practiced since his Week 1 left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/9JJMtQ6kEH — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 18, 2024

A guest on Wisconsin’s Midday News, ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde weighed in on when Love might return, Willis’s week-2 performance, and where Sunday’s win over the Colts ranks on Matt LaFleur’s “Favorite Wins” list.

Packers vs. Titans At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 6-8

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, at Tennessee (regular season): 3-3

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 57-28-0, .667; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Brian Callahan: 0-2-0, .500; (0-0 postseason); 1st NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-0 vs. Callahan

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-1 vs. Titans; Callahan 0-0 vs.

Packer

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet