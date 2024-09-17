Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn has often been a decisive swing vote in his tenure on the state’s high court, occasionally siding with liberal justices on several high-profile cases, leading to criticism from some conservatives around the state.

On an appearance on the Political Power Hour with host Steve Scaffidi to honor Constitution Day in the U.S., Justice Hagedorn expressed his concerns about the tendency of state lawmakers to pass on some of their “constitutional mission” to create legislation in favor of handing that role to the highest courts.

"I do think our founders would roll over in their graves."



On this Constitution Day, Justice Brian Hagedorn expressed his frustration over other branches drifting from their "constitutional mission."



Listen to more from the Political Power Hour: https://t.co/3istP55gZz pic.twitter.com/C7EUxUrNFE — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) September 17, 2024

“I do think our founders would roll in over in their graves,” Justice Hagedorn noted.

Hagedorn has served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court since August 1, 2019. His current term ends on July 31, 2029.