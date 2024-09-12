CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire has stepped out for the first private spacewalk, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavor hundreds of miles above Earth. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew waited until their capsule was depressurized before popping open the hatch Thursday. Isaacman emerged first. He joins a small elite group of spacewalkers who until now had included only professional astronauts. The crew of four launched on Tuesday from Florida, rocketing farther from Earth than anyone since NASA’s moonwalkers. The spacewalk was expected to last two hours and was designed to test SpaceX’s new spacesuits.

Watch Dragon’s first spacewalk with the @PolarisProgram’s Polaris Dawn crew https://t.co/svdJRkGN7K — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024