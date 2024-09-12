MILWAUKEE — What happens when your star quarterback, and the leader of your team goes down? ESPN Wisconsin’s, and Packers hall-of-famer, Mark Tauscher joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News as our Green & Gold insider to help paint the picture on what that is like through the lens of a player.

“You kind of go through a wide-range of emotions, just hope for the best, and in this instance, Jordan Love and the Packers got the best end result.”

Jordan Love has not officially been ruled out of Sunday’s home opener at Lambeau Field against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, as head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned on Wednesday at his press conference, “The door is pretty wide open [to play].”

Early reports of the injury indicated Love could miss an estimated time of three to six weeks, with back-up quarterback, Malik Willis, who the team acquired back on August 26th in exchange for a 2025 seventh round draft.

With Love expected to be out, Taucher helped explain where he believes the pressure will be mounting, “The coaches have to really kind of hone in, and figure out what is he good at.”

The Packers will host the Colts Sunday at Lambeau Field, with a kick-off set for noon local time.

