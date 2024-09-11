A former Milwaukee Police Lt. said both sides are to blame for the brief detention of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill by Miami Dade Police on Sunday. Hill was pulled out of his car and handcuffed during a traffic stop hours before the Dolphins game. One officer is being investigated.

“I think both (sides) are guilty,” said Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth. “When (the officer) told him to roll his window down, he didn’t give Hill time to comply.”

Hill was said to be uncooperative and talking back at the officer.

“Let him talk,” Harris told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Let him get it out of his system. (But) I don’t know if any de-escalation would’ve helped.”

Hill’s actions of rolling up his window could’ve prompted the escalation, Harris said.

“It can cause some angst,” he explained. “There is a safety factor. You need to see what’s going on in the car.”

