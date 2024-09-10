SAN FRANCISCO – Players from the 1982 Brewers team are looking forward to a new documentary scheduled to premiere Wednesday night.

Many former members of the team are expected to attend the release party for “Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers” at Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield.

The 1982 team reached the World Series before falling to the Cardinals in seven games.

“They realize they had an incredible year, and they need to savor it,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “It’s not easy.”

Murphy appreciated how much the ’82 squad has celebrated the pennant winning season, despite losing in Game 7.

“I’ve had a couple of those losses in my life,” he said. “2018. Losing to the Dodgers in Game 7. That hurt.”

“You don’t forget those things,” he added. “But you do realize there is a lot that goes into it, there’s a lot you can’t control. You don’t hang your hat on one moment or two moments. You hang your hat on the longevity.”

