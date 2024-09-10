MILWAUKEE – The dry weather could affect the colors of the trees this autumn. Very little rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, according to Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

“It’s getting pretty dry,” Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

The lack of rain could impact fall foliage, he explained.

“In general, the leaves are dictated by the sun and our placement on the globe,” Niz explained. “However, there are factors that can move that bar. I certainly think that it is possible (especially if we stay dry) that we could start with foliage a little earlier this year.”

Many trees sprouted leaves earlier than normal this spring, Niz reminded. That could also play a role.

“Some leaves have been on since April. You add some stress (due to lack of rain) and maybe they start turning a little bit earlier.”

As for when the area will see another decent rainfall, the meteorologist said keep an eye on Hurricane Francine, which makes landfall Wednesday in Louisiana.

“The only hope (outside of a tiny chance Tuesday night) is this weekend,” he said. “I don’t think we’re looking at a massive soaker, however if you do have outdoor plans keep an eye on the forecast.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Pat Murphy’s “poetic” approach to managing the Brewers — Wisconsin’s Midday News