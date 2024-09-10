It’s back to school time, and that typically signals the arrival of the cold and flu season, which also highlights the need for proper hygiene and, for some higher risk groups, vaccinations.

According to the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, up to 80% of diseases are spread through touch, and classrooms are the primary culprit for children and young adults.

Doctor Mary Beth Graham, Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, tells WTMJ that Wisconsin has done a great job in the 65+ and 0-4 years old age groups when it comes to COVID vaccines and other vaccinations, but ultimately, it’s a conversation that parents need to have with their medical providers.

“It’s a shared decision-making between the parents and their pediatricians, with regards to vaccines.” Graham said.

