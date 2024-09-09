MILWAUKEE – The Green Bay Packers kicked off their season with a dramatic opener in South America on Friday night, falling 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo.

Quarterback Jordan Love tossed for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 17 completions out of 34 attempts. Unfortunately, his night ended on a sour note when he was injured late in the fourth quarter. Love was later diagnosed with a sprained MCL, and is expected to be sidelined for three to six weeks.

On Monday morning, WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide took to the Monday Morning Quarterback Podcast to analyze the game’s highs and lows. They dove into the implications of the Packers’ loss, discussed the team’s future, and debated whether Green Bay’s defense can rise to the challenge this season without their superstar quarterback.

Tune in to the latest edition of “Monday Morning Quarterback” to catch their in-depth breakdown.

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game every week, providing expert insights and analysis.