The Milwaukee Brewers continued their streak of not losing more then three games in a row after the beat the Rockies 5-2. Willy Adames hit his 30th home run in the bottom of the first to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead and then Gary Sanchez hot a solo home run right after to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

William Contreras added a two run home run to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the bottom of the third. The Brewers added one more run from a Joey Ortiz RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. The Rockies hit two solo home runs in the game. One in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the eighth inning.

Devin Williams came in and struck out the side in the top of the ninth to secure the 5-2 win. Tobias Myers struck out a career high 11 over six innings and got the win. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win in Brewers Extra following the game.