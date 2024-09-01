The Brewers were looking to beat the Reds for the fourth straight game and it looked promising after five. Willy Adames hot his fourth home run in as many games in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2 and then Brice Turang drove in Joey Ortiz in the top of the fifth inning to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. The lead wouldn’t last long as the Reds tied it in the bottom of the fifth and it stayed 3-3 until the bottom of the eleventh inning when Santiago Espinal drove in the winning run with a infield single. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the game in Brewers Extra Innings and went over your texts.