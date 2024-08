What does the owner of one of the most popular supper clubs in the State of Wisconsin think makes for the best supper club experience?

Bob Prosser has owned the Ishnala Supper Club since 1993 but started his career in the restaurant business back in 1973, as a sixteen- year- old busboy at a Hoffman House restaurant in Wausau. His journey in the industry is an incredible story and he sat down with Steve Scaffidi to share it on the Scaffidiology Podcast.