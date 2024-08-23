Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Man saves teen from sexual assault

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, two captains of a Boston “duck boat” rescued a father and toddler from the Charles River after the 1-year-old boy fell into the water and his father jumped in after him.

“I was doing my loop and when I turned back around Kevin (O’Neill) noticed a group of people waving to us,” Mike Rosario told Boston 25 News. “And then he noticed a man in the water and that’s when we realized somebody fell in.”

The boy’s father was holding the child while also clinging to the retention wall. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Thank you Mike and Kevin for being EVERYDAY HEROS!

NEW IMAGES: A man and baby were rescued from the Charles River this morning by first responders and a @BostonDuckTours boat. These pictures were captured by photographer Dominic Demasi who was across the river at the time. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2qbvpJRuvZ — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 19, 2024

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “Vote for your ethics” — Libertarian VP nominee explains why he doesn’t think it’s a wasted vote