What’s On Tap Full Show:

Sandy Maxx interviews Brooks Stevens Design President, Mike Hopkins and Executive Director of Programs Mathias Gran. Also an interview with Skylight Music Theatre Executive Director Susan Varela and singer Blair Clark. The Song You Need To Hear: “Boogie Down” Al Jarreau. Interview with City Art Car on WMDN – artist Sarah Davitt. Sandy tells a story about a Milwaukee man walking his lizard. Weekend Events Listing and break a leg listing.