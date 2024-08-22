NEW BERLIN – With the school year quickly approaching, it’s not just students who may need some help with school supplies. There are plenty of teachers who are also looking for much needed items for their classrooms.

It’s no secret many teachers pay out-of-pocket for basic supplies. A church in New Berlin wants to help.

“I’ve got friends who are teachers with Amazon ‘wish lists,'” said Kelly Eger, compassion director at The Ridge Community Church. “We saw this as an opportunity to help them.”

The church is hosting a Back to School ‘Teacher Edition’ event on Saturday, Aug 24th, in order to provide a variety of supplies to teachers of all grades.

“Our teachers and our educators work tirelessly to give students the tools to succeed,” Eger told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “We want to let them know that we see them.”

Teachers will be provided a variety of different options.

“We have a little bit of everything,” she said. “Free classroom supplies, from glue sticks to laminating machines, from scissors to vacuum cleaners. Everything is free thanks to the generosity of the church’s members.

Some two-hundred teachers have signed up for the event on Saturday, according to Eger, but there is still room for more.

“This is our way of expressing gratitude in a tangible way.”

Click here for more information about the Ridge Community Church Back to School Event.

