CHICAGO — Minnesota Representative, Dean Phillips in October of 2023 once challenged current President Joe Biden for the presidency, stating Biden was too old for the job.

Fast forward nine months, congressman Phillips was found at the DNC, and he joined John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to chat about how the state of Wisconsin has morphed into a vital battleground state. Phillips also shined light on Tim Walz, the VP nominee, and what he can bring to this current race for the White House, “he knows how to plow his driveway and fix his lawn mower.” Phillips added he believes Walz adds a lot to the ticket for 2024.

Some weren’t sure Phillips would show up for the DNC in Chicago, but he says he has been greeted with “many high fives and handshakes” during day 2.

