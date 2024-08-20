MILWAUKEE – Christian Yelich may be out for the season, but he’ll still be in the dugout for the Brewer’s stretch run, manager Pat Murphy said.

RELATED: Brewers will try again with ‘seamless parking’ method

“As soon as we get back from this road trip, you’ll see (Yelich) everyday,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The Brewers (and those players) are a priority to him. He loves it.”

Murphy reiterated just how important Yelich’s leadership is to the team.

“Those young guys idolize him,” he explained. “He’s a huge part of this thing. He sets a great example. We’re very lucky.”

Yelich’s season came to an end following back surgery on Friday. His recovery will determine when can return to clubhouse.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Chrystul Kizer handed 16-year sentence for killing her accused trafficker in Kenosha