The Milwaukee Brewers won their fifth straight game this afternoon, beating the Cleveland Guardians 2-0. Collin Rea was dominate pitching into the seventh inning and allowing just four baserunners. Rea took a no hitter into the sixth inning and after hitting the first batter in the seventh, Pat Murphy went to the bullpen. Bryan Hudson would get three outs and strand the base runner on first and then Jared Koenig secured his first career save by slamming the door shut in the ninth. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win and took your calls in Brewers Extra Innings.