Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Houston, Texas:

David Garza is being called a hero after he saved a 15-year-old girl who was being sexually assaulted. Garza was in bed when he heard a young woman screaming outside.

“I looked out the window, and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground. He was trying to take her clothes off,” Garza told First Alert 7.

Garza grabbed his firearm and ran outside to confront the suspect. The man ran off, and luckily the victim was able to get to safety. While Garza is being hailed as a hero, First Alert 7 reported, the teacher himself says he just did the right thing.

“I was scared, too. I’m not going to lie, but she needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it,” he said.

Thank you David for being an Everyday Hero!

